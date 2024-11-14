 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andre Siddarth focused on the here and now

Published - November 14, 2024 08:42 pm IST - Ahmedabad

Sankar Narayanan E.H.
Tamil Nadu’s C. Andre Siddarth plays a shot on day-2 of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Railways and Tamil Nadu, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on November 14, 2024.

Tamil Nadu’s C. Andre Siddarth plays a shot on day-2 of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Railways and Tamil Nadu, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on November 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Tamil Nadu’s C. Andre Siddarth is getting on a flight to the UAE with the Indian team for the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024.

An average teenager’s focus can waver after hearing something life-altering like that. Andre is not among them.

After getting the “unexpected” news on Wednesday night through a friend’s call, the bespectacled 18-year-old had a job to do on Thursday: bat well and ensure TN got a good first-innings lead against Railways in a Ranji Trophy match here. He was successful at it.

“The selection is not that important for me right now. This match was more significant because we needed to take the lead,” Andre, who scored a crucial 78, told The Hindu after the second day’s play.

“When the time comes to travel and compete there (UAE), I’ll shift my focus to that. Wherever I’m playing, that side comes first. I know the country is important. But I believe you have to prioritise whatever you are doing at that particular time.”

Andre also showed he is a student of the game by expressing how he is keen on honing his skills through successes and setbacks.

“Performances are not always up to me. Some days you just get a good delivery… For me, each and every ball is a kind of test, and it’s like writing an answer to a question,” he signed off.

Published - November 14, 2024 08:42 pm IST

Related Topics

cricket / national championship / national tournament / domestic / regional championship / sport / sports event

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.