Andre Siddarth focused on the here and now

Tamil Nadu’s C. Andre Siddarth is getting on a flight to the UAE with the Indian team for the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024.

An average teenager’s focus can waver after hearing something life-altering like that. Andre is not among them.

After getting the “unexpected” news on Wednesday night through a friend’s call, the bespectacled 18-year-old had a job to do on Thursday: bat well and ensure TN got a good first-innings lead against Railways in a Ranji Trophy match here. He was successful at it.

“The selection is not that important for me right now. This match was more significant because we needed to take the lead,” Andre, who scored a crucial 78, told The Hindu after the second day’s play.

“When the time comes to travel and compete there (UAE), I’ll shift my focus to that. Wherever I’m playing, that side comes first. I know the country is important. But I believe you have to prioritise whatever you are doing at that particular time.”

Andre also showed he is a student of the game by expressing how he is keen on honing his skills through successes and setbacks.

“Performances are not always up to me. Some days you just get a good delivery… For me, each and every ball is a kind of test, and it’s like writing an answer to a question,” he signed off.