Andhra has Hyderabad on the mat

Hyderabad faces an uphill task of saving the match after being reduced to 45 for three against Andhra at close of play on the third day of their four-day Ranji Trophy Elite Group encounter at the CSR Sarma College Ground here on Monday.

Earlier, Andhra, resuming at 237 for one in reply to Hyderabad first innings score of 225, declared its innings at 489 for eight after batting for 59 overs on Monday and taking a massive first innings lead of 264 runs.

Big stand

This was largely possible thanks to a 161-run stand for the fifth wicket between Ricky Bhui (69, 132b) and Karan Shinde (94,140b).

This was a crucial stand as it came after left-arm pacer Chama Milind raised hopes of Hyderabad coming back strongly this morning with two quick wickets.

He dismissed the well-set Andhra captain Hanuma Vihari (55, 113b) and cleaned up wicketkeeper-batsman Srikar Bharat (5).

But, to the dismay of Hyderabad camp, Bhui and Shinde showed the right application during their partnership with sensible stroke selection.

Shinde was unlucky to miss a century when he was bowled by left-arm spinner Mehdi Hassan.

Then, K.V. Sasikanth chipped in with a useful contribution to increase the lead for Andhra.

And, when Hyderabad batted for the second time, it was a familiar story of losing early wickets with pacer P. Vijay Kumar picking all three wickets to fall in the final session.

The first to go was opener Akshath Reddy (4) in the third over. Vijay then removed J. Mallikarjun (2) and Himalay Agarwal (0) to see Hyderabad in dire straits at 22 for three in seven overs.

Captain Tanmay Agarwal and Jaweed Ali were at the crease when stumps were drawn for the day.

The scores: Hyderabad — 1st innings: 225.

Andhra — 1st innings: C.R. Gnaneshwar c Tanmay b Hassan 73, D.B. Prashanth Kumar c Sumanth b Ravi Kiran 119, G.H. Vihari c Sumanth b Milind 55, Ricky Bhui c Akshath b Hassan 69, K.S. Bharat b Milind 5, Karan Shinde b Hassan 94, K.V. Sasikanth b Yudhvir 31, Jyothikrishna b Ravi Kiran 18, Ayyappa Bandaru (not out) 7; Extras (nb-1, b-9, lb-8): 18; Total (for 8 wkts decl in 153 overs): 489.

Fall of wickets: 1-159, 2-243, 3-257, 4-263, 5-424, 6-435, 7-479, 8-489.

Hyderabad bowling: Ravi Kiran 33-7-92-2, Milind 30-5-87-2, Yudhvir 22-6-60-1, Ravi Teja 19-3-83-0, Hassan 49-9-150-3.

Hyderabad — 2nd innings: Tanmay Agarwal (batting) 20, Akshath Reddy c Prashanth b Vijay 4, J. Mallikarjun c Bhui b Vijay 2, Himalay Agarwal c Bharat b Vijay 0, Jaweed Ali (batting) 16; Extras (nb-3): 3; Total (for 3 wkts in 20 overs): 45.

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-15, 3-22.

Andhra bowling: Vijay Kumar 7-4-8-3, Ayyappa 5-1-20-0, Prithvi Raj 4-2-5-0, Sasikanth 3-2-8-0, Vihari 1-0-4-0.