Anderson, Broad star as England bowls out South Africa for 151

James Anderson became the first-ever player in Test history to make 100 appearances at home when he took the field for the second Test between England and South Africa at Old Trafford

PTI Manchester
August 25, 2022 23:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

England bowler James Anderson, right, celebrates after dismissing South Africa’s batsman Keshav Maharaj during the first day of the 2nd Test cricket match between England and South Africa at Old Trafford, in Manchester | Photo Credit: AP

James Anderson and Stuart Broad, England's experienced fast bowlers, took three wickets each to help dismiss South Africa for 151 after tea on Day 1 of the second Test at Old Trafford on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

It could have been a lot worse for the Proteas, who slumped to 92-7 after choosing to bat before pushing to a more respectable total thanks to Kagiso Rabada's 36. Rabada was the last man out, with the innings only lasting 53.2 overs.

Also Read
SA vs Eng 1st Test | South Africa gives England big reality check with innings defeat

The 40-year-old Anderson, playing on his home ground in Manchester, had figures of 3-32 to take his national-record haul of wickets to 661. Broad took 3-37.

It was a strong start by England, which is looking to respond to an innings defeat at Lord's last week in the first test of the three-match series.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The South Africans went with two spinners in Manchester, bringing in offspinner Simon Harmer for bowling allrounder Marco Jansen.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

England's only change from Lord's saw Ollie Robinson replace fellow fast bowler Matt Potts after proving his fitness following a number of injury niggles.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Test cricket
cricket

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app