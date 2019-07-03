Cricket

2019 Cricket World Cup | How an 87-year-old fan stole the limelight

Warm wishes: The 87-year-old Charulatha Patel, who cheered enthusiastically for the Men in Blue on Tuesday, shares a special moment with Virat Kohli.

Warm wishes: The 87-year-old Charulatha Patel, who cheered enthusiastically for the Men in Blue on Tuesday, shares a special moment with Virat Kohli.  

Charulatha said she was there in the stadium when India lifted its first World Cup, back in 1983

An octogenarian fan stole the limelight with her sheer enthusiasm during India’s World Cup match against Bangladesh here on Tuesday. Skipper Virat Kohli personally thanked her after the win.

Charulatha Patel, 87, attracted all the cameras as she enthusiastically blew her trumpet, cheering for Kohli and his men from the stands.

Not only Kohli, his deputy and player-of-the-match Rohit Sharma also personally thanked the aged lady and showed his gratitude after India’s win.

Charulatha said she was there in the stadium when India lifted its first World Cup, back in 1983, under captain Kapil Dev.

“I had been there when they won the World Cup,” she said. “When I pray, it comes true and I am saying India is going to win the Cup, definitely.”

