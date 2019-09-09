Cricket

Amol Muzumdar appointed South Africa batting coach for India Test series

The 44-year-old played for Mumbai and later Assam, scoring 11,167 first-class runs at an average of 48.13

Mumbai batting stalwart Amol Muzumdar was on Monday appointed batting coach of the visiting South African team for the Test series against India beginning October 2.

The 44-year-old, who made 11,167 first-class runs at an average of 48.13 but never got to play for India, confirmed the appointment.

“I was approached last week and I have accepted the challenge. To be associated with an international side is a huge honour,” Muzumdar, who played most of his cricket for Mumbai before moving to Assam, told PTI.

Besides a mountain of first-class runs, Muzumdar also scored 3286 runs in List A cricket. He has also been the batting coach of IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals.

Muzumdar has a tough task at hand as he joins a team in transition for the three-Test series beginning in Visakhapatnam followed by matches in Pune (October 10-14) and Ranchi (October 19-23).

South Africa had won the ODI and T20 series against India in 2015 but were hammered in the four-Test series 0-3.

