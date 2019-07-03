Cricket

Ambati Rayudu has decided to retire from cricket, says BCCI official

Ambati Rayudu. File

Ambati Rayudu. File   | Photo Credit: V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

more-in

The 33-year-old Andhra batsman was in the official standbys list for the World Cup but was ignored despite an injury to all-rounder Vijay Shankar

Indian middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu has decided to retire from all forms of cricket, a BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) official has revealed.

The 33-year-old Andhra batsman was in the official standby list for ongoing World Cup in the U.K., but was ignored despite an injury to all-rounder Vijay Shankar. Opener Mayank Agrawal was brought in on the team management’s insistence.

He is yet to make a formal announcement, but a Board official told PTI that he had communicated his decision to the BCCI.

Rayudu played 55 ODIs for India, scoring 1694 runs at an average of 47.05. The player, who could never break into the Test team, was in the spotlight before the World Cup.

Declared the preferred No.4 batsman by captain Virat Kohli not many months ago, Rayudu was ignored for Shankar in India’s final squad for the big event.

Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad had justified the move by saying that Shankar had “three-dimensional skills”.

Rayudu then took a dig at that statement with a cheeky social media post. “Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup,” he tweeted at the time.

Rayudu earned the reputation of being a temperamental player owing to several confrontations with fellow cricketers and even match officials in the domestic circuit.

Comments
Related Topics Sport Cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 3, 2019 2:16:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/ambati-rayudu-retires-from-cricket/article28270508.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY