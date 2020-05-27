Also on the agenda

27 May 2020 22:10 IST

The other important issues that will come up for discussion when the ICC Board meets on Thursday:

Chairman election

The procedure and timelines for electing Shashank Manohar’s successor as ICC chairman will be formalised.

At the moment, England’s Colin Graves and Singapore’s Imran Khawaja are the contenders, with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly a rank outsider.

Standoff with BCCI

The ICC had set a deadline of May 18 for the BCCI to obtain an assurance from the Central government on tax exemptions for the 2021 T20 World Cup.

The BCCI has sought an extension, citing the pandemic; it will be interesting to see if the ICC takes the event away from the BCCI.