AICAPC gets BCCI recognition

The BCCI has allowed the All India Cricket Association for the Physically Challenged (AICAPC) to field the official Indian team for the Physical Disability World Cricket Series in the UK in August this year.

“We have given recognition to AICAPC,’’ said Saba Karim, GM, Cricket Operations, BCCI. The AICAPC will not receive any funding from the national cricket body, though.

The AICAPC was founded by Ajit Wadekar whose 78th birth anniversary on Monday was celebrated as “Ajit Wadekar Memorial Day” at a Mumbai Cricket Association facility at the Wankhede Stadium.

The AICAPC has also named the Indian team as “Wadekar Warriors” with a catchline “One Team, One Dream.”

“We have at least made a start. The BCCI has given AICAPC recognition. It has taken 30-odd years to get recognition from the BCCI. We have to choose our apparel and cap,” said Umesh Kulkarni, former India Test player and a selection committee member of the AICAPC.

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar applauded the work done by Wadekar who passed away last August. “It was his dream to see the AICAPC being recognised by the BCCI,” said Vengsarkar.