All eyes on Prithvi Shaw

The dope-tainted, but highly-talented Prithvi Shaw took the first real step to return to competitive cricket under a bright clear sky on Saturday morning at the Wankhede Stadium here. His eight-month ban, that began on March 16, ended on Friday, Nov. 15.

The BCCI had announced the ban on the promising India opener in July 2019 after investigations confirmed that he had consumed the banned substance terbutaline during the 2018-19 Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

Shaw, who spent quality time training in London and at the NCA, Bengaluru, during the ban-time, saw his teammates in action from the stands early this week. But in Mumbai’s training gear on Saturday, he faced a handful of net bowlers and side arm (throw down) specialists for an hour and seemed all eager to turn out in the last Group D league match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament underway here.

His skipper Suryakumar Yadav was in the vicinity to see Shaw practice a variety of shots. Mumbai will play Assam in the first match on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Shaw had begun his Test career with an explosive century against the West Indies at Rajkot in October 2018 and was getting ready for the series in Australia. But he twisted his ankle while attempting a catch in a warm-up game and was sent home. He was replaced by Mayank Agarwal, who grabbed the chances that came his way with both hands.

Shaw was undoubtedly a batsman fit to play across all formats; he probably missed a chance to be part of the ICC World Cup in England. The leg injury prevented the selectors from trying him out in the ODI series against New Zealand and Australia.

A batsman who goes after the new ball and sets up an electrifying run rate, Shaw used his twitter handle on Nov. 9 — his birthday — and said: “I turn 20 today. I assure it will be Prithvi Shaw 2.0 going forward. Thank u for all the good wishes & support. Will be back in action soon. #motivation #hardwork #believe.”

Shaw will face the Assam bowlers first. Mumbai coach Vinayak Samant said: “He was hitting the ball really well. He was keen to see how he was middling the ball, that’s why we arranged the nets. He was also given side arms (throw downs). He batted for almost an hour.”

Samant said Shaw will be a good addition in the team.

“He is a quality player. He was quite normal in the dressing room. He is a confident player, both in red and white ball cricket. He has the special ability to hit the ball and I was keen on having him in the team.”