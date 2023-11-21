ADVERTISEMENT

All Cricket Australia matches to be broadcast by Star Sports in India

November 21, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Along with international cricket, Big Bash League and Women’s Big Bash League will be broadcast in India accompanied by commentary in Hindi and regional languages

Sports Bureau

Next generation: Australia Foreign Minister Penny Wong interacts with young Indian cricketers. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Foreign Affairs Minister of Australia, Penny Wong, was happy to announce the collaboration between Cricket Australia and Star Sports to broadcast all the international cricket played in Australia to India.

“Both Australia and India share a passion for cricket and have a healthy rivalry. The game we love provides a bridge which deepens the connection and affection between our two nations. We are excited about this broadcast deal between CA and Star Sports through which more Indians will be able to watch Australia’s Big Bash League”, said Penny Wong, here on Tuesday.

The minister recalled the high-quality league in Australia and the fact that the Indian women’s cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur made waves for Melbourne Renegades in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL).

Quite significantly, the BBL and WBBL broadcast in India would be accompanied by commentary in Hindi and regional languages.

India’s tour of Australia next summer will be another major attraction. CA along with Tourism Australia will have promotional activities from May 2024. The broadcast partnership would also ensure more coverage and content of women’s cricket.

The CEO of Cricket Australia, Nick Hockley, congratulated India for hosting a fantastic World Cup and said that the Indian team should feel extremely proud despite losing the final to the better team on the day.

Star Sports CEO, Sanjog Gupta, stressed the love for cricket of the Indian fans and appreciated the way they supported the good cricket of the visiting teams during the World Cup. He also pointed out the peak coverage of 59 million fans on the digital platform during the World Cup final.

The Indian fans will have lot more cricket from Australia to enjoy through the seven-year contract.

