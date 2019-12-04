Cricket

Alka Rehani Bhardwaj is CAG nominee in BCCI apex Council

A view of the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

A1993 batch IA&AS officer, Ms. Rehani Bhardwaj will officially become the first government nominee in a BCCI working group

The BCCI will have senior India Audit and Accounts Service officer Alka Rehani Bhardwaj as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) representative in its Apex Council as per the new constitution approved by the Supreme Court.

Ms. Rehani Bhardwaj is a 1993 batch IA&AS officer and is currently serving as a Director of Regional Training Institute in Mumbai.

Vikram Murugaraj, Principal Director (Personnel) of CAG, in a letter informed Ms. Rehani Bhardwaj of the “competent authority” nominating her as one of the councillors in the Indian cricket board’s all powerful apex Council. The letter is in possession of PTI.

As per the SC-approved BCCI constitution passed on August 9, 2018, the apex council will constitute a representative of the CAG as its member.

Accordingly, Ms. Rehani Bhardwaj will officially become the first government nominee in a BCCI working group.

“The BCCI is in receipt of a letter from Office of CAG about Alka Rehani Bhardwaj’s appointment. We believe she would be present from the next Apex Council meeting,” a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Comments
