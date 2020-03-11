Albie Morkel, Jonty Rhodes deliver for South Africa

NAVI MUMBAI

Albie Morkel (54 not out off 30 balls) and Jonty Rhodes (53 not out off 40) helped South Africa defeat West Indies by six wickets with nine balls to spare in the UnAcademy Road Safety World Series match at the D.Y. Patil stadium on Wednesday.

West Indies scored a modest 143 for eight in 20 overs, with Paul Harris taking three wickets for SA. The Proteas chased down the target with ease to start on a winning note in the five-nation series.

Pune games called off

Four league games at Pune have been called off while two matches, scheduled to be held in Navi Mumbai will be held behind closed doors.

According to information from sources, this is in accordance with the Maharashtra government’s decision to cancel all public gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Fans have the option of keeping track of the action via live telecast.

The public attraction for this T20 event is the presence of crowd-pullers Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Jonty Rhodes, Virender Sehwag, Chaminda Vaas and Lance Klusener, to name a few.

India, captained by Tendulkar, played in front of packed stands at the Wankhede stadium (against West Indies) and the D.Y. Patil stadium (versus Sri Lanka), winning both games.

The scores: West Indies 143/8 in 20 overs (Darren Ganga 31, Ricardo Powell 30, Paul Harris 3/21) lost to South Africa 146/4 in 18.3 overs (Albie Morkel 54 n.o., Jonty Rhodes 53 n.o.).