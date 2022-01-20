Shoaib Akhtar can still bowl quick: Misbah-ul-Haq

Asia Lions skipper excited to see so many legends in the tournament

He may have crossed 40, but Mohammed Kaif believes he still could do something on the field. “I can still move around a bit,” said Kaif on the eve of the opening match of the Legends League Cricket. “Watch me on TV,” he added.

Kaif, one of the finest fielders of his time, is leading the India Maharajas in the absence of Virender Sehwag in the first few matches. “He will join later,” said Kaif about Sehwag.

Kaif’s men take on Asia Lions at the Al Amerats Cricket Stadium on Thursday in the first match of the 10-day tournament. He said it would not be a walk in the park for anyone.

“When I was part of such a league a few months ago, I saw the passion and love for the game in the retired players,” he said. “The commitment was there.”

Kaif said he was happy that the organisers were able to bring players from all over the world. “It is a great effort,” he said. “Yes, fans love to watch India and Pakistan playing each other. I hope we could get some fine moments here (Pakistan players are part of Asia Lions).”

Misbah-ul-Haq is leading the Asian side. “It is good to see so many legends in this tournament,” he said. “We hope to entertain people.”

The former Pakistan captain said he was looking forward to playing against some of his former rivals from India.

“Playing with each other is fun and it is also very competitive whether it is Legends League or wherever we play,” he said.He added he was impressed with the venue here. “It is a scenic ground,” he said. “And the facilities are wonderful.”

Misbah said Shoaib Akhtar was still quick. “He can still bowl at 140kmph plus,” he said.