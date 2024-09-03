GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ajith Ram and his love for bowling long spells

Published - September 03, 2024 07:23 pm IST - DINDIGUL

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
TNCA XI bowler Ajith Ram in action against Chhattisgarh in the Buchi Babu cricket tournament at Natham in Dindigul district, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday, 03 September 2024.

TNCA XI bowler Ajith Ram in action against Chhattisgarh in the Buchi Babu cricket tournament at Natham in Dindigul district, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday, 03 September 2024. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Just like the workhorse Boxer in George Orwell’s Animal Farm loves working harder, Ajith Ram loves bowling long spells.

On a wicket that offered little to no help for the spinners, he’s hammered away for 42 overs in two days for his four wickets (four for 109) so far versus Chhattisgarh in the Buchi Babu tournament semifinal here.

“In general, wherever I play, I love bowling a lot. Long spells mean a lot of opportunities to pick up wickets. I enjoy doing it,” he said on Tuesday.

Just like adjusting the radio dial to tune into the right frequency, he said he likes to keep bowling to plot a batter’s dismissal.

“When you bowl a lot in the long format, you can build up patiently for a batter. I like that a lot. That’s why, I love long spells a lot.”

He spoke of continuing his fine form for Tamil Nadu from the last Ranji Trophy season, and added: “It’ll be better if I could contribute to the team with the bat down the order.”

