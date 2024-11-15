Ajaz Patel, hero of New Zealand’s clean sweep in India, dropped for England series

Spinner Ajaz Patel, whose 11 wickets in the third Test against India this month helped New Zealand to an unprecedented clean sweep of that series, has been omitted from the Black Caps squad for the upcoming Test series against England.

Patel had match figures of 11-160 as New Zealand won the third Test by 25 runs to become the first team to sweep India in a three match Test series at home.

The selectors have found no place for him in a 14-man squad named Friday (November 15, 2024) for the three-Test series against England.

Mitchell Santner, who took 13-157 in the second Test against India, is the only frontline spinner in the squad, though he will play in the second and third Tests only.

“Mitch has performed superbly since his recall to the test team last year and I am sure he will take a lot of confidence out of his match-winning performance in the Pune test," selector Sam Wells said.

Wells said it was difficult to leave out Patel but Santner had been preferred for his recent form and all-round ability while Glenn Phillips provides another spin option.

Often overlooked

Patel has often been overlooked for Test series in New Zealand conditions. After taking 10-119 in an innings against India in 2021 he also was left out of the following home series against Bangladesh.

In other features of the squad Kane Williamson, who missed the India series with a groin injury, returns but Tom Latham retains the captaincy and uncapped allrounder Nathan Harris has been called in.

“Nathan is an exciting talent with a proven first-class record,” Wells said.

The first test at Christchurch begins on November 28. The second Test is scheduled from December 6-10 in Wellington and the third from December 14 in Hamilton.

New Zealand squad

Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

