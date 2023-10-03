Ajay Jadeja appointed as Afghanistan cricket team mentor for World Cup

October 03, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - Kabul

Former Indian batter Ajay Jadeja has been appointed as the mentor of the Afghanistan Cricket Team for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 which will start on October 5 in India.

Ajay Jadeja has played 15 test matches for India from 1992 to 2000, scoring 576 runs at 26.18 with 4 half centuries to his name and a best of 96. He has also represented India in 196 One Day Internationals (ODIs) during the period, having scored 5359 runs at 37.47 with 6 hundred and 30 fifties to his name in the format, as per the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) press release.

He has also been part of 111 First Class and 291 List A games and has scored over 8000 runs in each format with 31 hundreds and 88 fifties combined in both formats of the game.

Currently, the Afghanistan Cricket team is in India getting ready for the World Cup. Their preparations, however, were hampered during the initial round of warm-up games when their match against South Africa was cancelled due to heavy rain in Thiruvananthapuram. Not a single ball was bowled.

Afghanistan played their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup warm-up match against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Tuesday and they will start their World Cup campaign on October 7 in Dharamshala facing Bangladesh.

Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil,Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-Ul-HaqReserves: Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fareed Ahmad.

