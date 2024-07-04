ADVERTISEMENT

Air India cancels flight to bring back cricketers; DGCA seeks report

Published - July 04, 2024 05:48 pm IST

Air India didn’t explain how the passengers were accommodated, but insisted that the charter flight was arranged as an ‘emergency measure’

The Hindu Bureau

Indian contingent seen boarding a chartered flight to New Delhi after India won the T20 World Cup 2024, in Barbados, on July 03, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Air India cancelled a scheduled passenger flight from Newark to New Delhi on Tuesday to operate a chartered flight to bring back the stranded Indian cricket team from Barbados, sources said.

Emergency measure

Air India didn’t explain how the passengers were accommodated, but insisted that the charter flight was arranged as an ‘emergency measure’.

No information

The issue came to light after some passengers complained on X that they received no information on flight cancellation or alternative accommodation.

Meanwhile, aviation regulator DGCA has sought a report from the Air India on the issue.

