Air India cancels flight to bring back cricketers; DGCA seeks report

Air India cancelled a scheduled passenger flight from Newark to New Delhi on Tuesday to operate a chartered flight to bring back the stranded Indian cricket team from Barbados, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emergency measure

Air India didn’t explain how the passengers were accommodated, but insisted that the charter flight was arranged as an ‘emergency measure’.

No information

The issue came to light after some passengers complained on X that they received no information on flight cancellation or alternative accommodation.

Meanwhile, aviation regulator DGCA has sought a report from the Air India on the issue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.