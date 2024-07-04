Air India cancels flight to bring back cricketers; DGCA seeks report

Air India cancelled a scheduled passenger flight from Newark to New Delhi on Tuesday to operate a chartered flight to bring back the stranded Indian cricket team from Barbados, sources said.

Emergency measure

Air India didn’t explain how the passengers were accommodated, but insisted that the charter flight was arranged as an ‘emergency measure’.

No information

The issue came to light after some passengers complained on X that they received no information on flight cancellation or alternative accommodation.

Meanwhile, aviation regulator DGCA has sought a report from the Air India on the issue.