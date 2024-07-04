GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Air India cancels flight to bring back cricketers; DGCA seeks report

Air India didn’t explain how the passengers were accommodated, but insisted that the charter flight was arranged as an ‘emergency measure’

Published - July 04, 2024 05:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Indian contingent seen boarding a chartered flight to New Delhi after India won the T20 World Cup 2024, in Barbados, on July 03, 2024.

Indian contingent seen boarding a chartered flight to New Delhi after India won the T20 World Cup 2024, in Barbados, on July 03, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Air India cancelled a scheduled passenger flight from Newark to New Delhi on Tuesday to operate a chartered flight to bring back the stranded Indian cricket team from Barbados, sources said.

Emergency measure

Air India didn’t explain how the passengers were accommodated, but insisted that the charter flight was arranged as an ‘emergency measure’.

No information

The issue came to light after some passengers complained on X that they received no information on flight cancellation or alternative accommodation.

Meanwhile, aviation regulator DGCA has sought a report from the Air India on the issue.

Related Topics

cricket

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.