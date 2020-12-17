Ahmedabad to host domestic T20 knockouts

MUMBAI

17 December 2020 21:56 IST

League stage from Jan. 10 in six cities

Ahmedabad will host the knockouts of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the only tournament announced for the domestic season so far, from January 25 to 31.

The inter-state T20 championship’s league stage will be played in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Vadodara, Indore, Mumbai and Chennai from January 10 to 19.

The schedule was circulated to all 38 participating teams by BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Thursday.

The itinerary also details the COVID-19 related protocols that each squad will have to undertake ahead of the tournament.

All teams are expected to reach their respective destinations by January 2 and will be tested thrice in six nights of isolation.

The pools: Elite Group A (Bengaluru): Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Railways, Tripura.

Elite Group B (Kolkata): Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Hyderabad.

Elite Group C (Vadodara): Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Baroda, Uttarakhand.

Elite Group D (Indore): Services, Saurashtra, Vidarbha, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Goa.

Elite Group E (Mumbai): Haryana, Andhra, Delhi, Mumbai, Kerala, Puducherry.

Plate Group (Chennai): Chandigarh, Meghalaya, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh.