Ahmedabad franchise, SA tour on AGM agenda

The fate of the Ahmedabad franchise in the IPL and India’s tour of South Africa are set to be discussed during the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s 90th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Kolkata on Saturday.

Although the 24-point agenda for the meeting, circulated among the BCCI affiliates on November 13, specifies neither issue, they will be debated as part of the “any other business” with the permission of the chair point.

Despite CVC Capital being announced as the franchise owner for Ahmedabad in October, the alleged involvement of its promoters in betting has resulted in withholding the Letter of Intent so far.

While the BCCI has approached its legal consultants for advice, it is likely that the AGM will form a sub-committee and authorise it to take a final call on the matter.

The developments regarding the revised schedule for India’s tour of South Africa will also be tabled at the AGM.

The outbreak of the new COVID-19 variant (Omicron) has resulted in the Indian team requesting a curtailed tour. The BCCI office-bearers are likely to come up with a revised schedule.

Meanwhile, the AGM is expected to finalise Cricket Committees. A former India captain is likely to be appointed head of the Cricket Committee while Brijesh Patel is expected to be reappointed IPL governing council chief.

There may be a minor tweak in the senior selection committee.