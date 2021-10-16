Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup | His presence, eye for intricate details will increase our confidence: Kohli on Dhoni

Mentor M.S. Dhoni with captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri. File   | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

His mere presence aside, Indian team mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s “eye for intricate details” and “practical advice” will help in enhancing the confidence of the squad in the T20 World Cup in Dubai, captain Virat Kohli said on Saturday.

Iconic former captain Dhoni was last month brought in as mentor of India’s 15-member T20 World Cup squad by the BCCI, a move that took everyone by surprise.

During a pre-tournament media interaction organised by the ICC, Kohli, who is still chasing a world title as skipper of the Indian team, expressed his delight at Dhoni’s appointment.

“He has got massive experience. He is quite excited himself. He has always been a mentor for all of us. Younger guys who are playing their first major tournaments at early stages of career will benefit,” Kohli said during the media session.

“His eye for intricate details and practical advice will help improve the game by one or two per cent. Absolutely delighted to have him...(His) presence will not only boost morale but also increase confidence that we already have,” he added.\


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Twenty20 World Cup
Comments
Related Articles

The ‘Passive Voice’: Will Team India mentorship help Dhoni set CSK dug-out template in coming years?

T20 World Cup qualifying round | Oman look to exploit home advantage against Papua New Guinea

Indian team has talent, needs to show maturity to win T20 WC: Sourav Ganguly

Fazal Mahmood, Abdul Qadir inducted into PCB Hall of Fame posthumously

T20 World Cup qualifying round | Bangladesh start as favourites to qualify for Super 12 from Group B

IPL 2021 | Extremely proud of the fight we showed: Morgan

IPL 2021 | We had match-winners: Dhoni

COVID scare: WBBL's weekend games in Hobart to be played behind closed doors

IPL 2021 | Venkatesh Iyer a big catalyst in KKR's turnaround in UAE leg, says McCullum

Don't get too deep into analytics, go with gut feel: Coach Fleming spells CSK's winning mantra

Rahul Dravid all set to take over as full-time coach of Indian cricket team

Young Saurashtra cricketer Avi Barot dies after suffering cardiac arrest

Familiar conditions in U.A.E. will help Pakistan, says Sana Mir

MS Dhoni becomes first in world cricket to captain in 300 T20 games
Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2021 final against Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai on October 15, 2021.

Indian Premier League 2021 finals | Clinical Super Kings outplay Knight Riders, clinch fourth title

Curtly Ambrose is as much an achiever as Gayle and entitled to his opinion: Vivian Richards

T20 World Cup | ICC joins hands with UNICEF to raise awareness on mental health of children

It's a tough job, will try my best: Mohammad Nabi on leading Afghans in T20 World Cup

Papua New Guinea's leap of faith lands World Cup debut

This year was my favourite contest with Virat: Anderson

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 16, 2021 6:42:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/ahead-of-icc-twenty20-world-cup-indian-captain-virat-kohli-press-conference/article37023866.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY