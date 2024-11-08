As Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma prepare for one of their career’s defining challenges in Australia in the upcoming Test series, former India head coach Greg Chappell believes the two stalwarts can "rekindle" the energy and focus of their youth to rediscover their lost glory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wounded by an unprecedented 0-3 home series defeat to New Zealand, India will look to defend the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the marquee five-match Test series in Australia beginning on November 22.

According to Chappell, the ageing Sharma and Kohli must summon the same drive and focus that once marked their prime years if India hopes to reclaim its form on foreign soil.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on a conversation with Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar in 2005, Chappell shared insights into the hurdles players face as they age.

Tendulkar had sought Chappell’s perspective and asked “Greg, why does batting become harder as you get older? Surely it should get easier?” "I explained to him that the mental demands of batting intensify with age," Chappell wrote in a column for 'Sydney Morning Herald'.

“Batting gets harder because you realise how hard it is to make runs at this level and how difficult it is to maintain the mental focus that is required to be successful," the Australian batting legend wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said "it's not the eyesight or the reflexes that drop off" when a players starts ageing but "it's the intense focus that is required that becomes harder to sustain." "When one is younger, the mind is focused on making runs. As you age, the opposition has put work into finding your weaknesses, and you are more aware of the conditions and the situation of the game.

"As a young player, you don’t worry about the conditions or the situation of the game, you only see the ball and how to make runs," Chappell wrote, describing Rohit, Kohli and Australian batting stalwart Steve Smith as the "giants" of current times.

"If you want to play like you did as a younger player, you have to rekindle the attitude and the thought processes that you had as a younger player. That is the greatest challenge for the ageing player,” Chappell had explained to Tendulkar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chappell said the upcoming five-match Test series in Australia "will be as much a battle of wits and endurance as it will be of skill, with each player needing to summon the drive and adaptability of their younger selves." "This sentiment captures what Sharma, Kohli and (Steve) Smith will confront this series. They know that opposition teams have scrutinised their techniques, studied their weaknesses and developed strategies specifically to exploit even minor chinks." Against New Zealand, Kohli endured his lowest-ever aggregate in a home Test series where he batted at least six times, scoring only 93 runs at an average of 15.50, with one half-century.

This poor run has lowered his Test average to 47.83 from a peak of 55.10 in October 2019 -- the first time it has dipped below 48 since November 2016. He has dropped out of top-20 batters in ICC Test rankings for the first time in a decade.

Kohli dropped eight spots to 22nd in the rankings while Rohit slipped to 26th.

ADVERTISEMENT

"For Kohli, the task is one of rejuvenation. Known for his unmatched intensity, passion and high standards, Kohli’s recent travails will have annoyed him," Chappell wrote.

"The aggressive mindset that propelled him to greatness must now coexist with patience and focus. He enters this series hungry to reiterate his authority as India’s most formidable batsman of his generation." For Rohit, according to Chappell, the challenge lies in balancing his aggressive instincts with the calculated caution that Test cricket demands.

"As captain, he must maintain his own form while shouldering the pressure of leadership – a delicate balance he’ll need to master if India is to thrive.

"This Test series, then, is more than just another chapter in cricket; it is a testament to the challenges that father time presents to even the most skilled players.

"Each player is more than a celebrated cricketer; they are icons of the determination and skill that defines our game. This series will be a defining chapter in their legacies.

"For Sharma, Kohli, and (Steve) Smith, the true battle is not against their opponents but against time itself," Chappell wrote.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.