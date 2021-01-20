After India’s cricket win, Tharoor says 'Epicaricacy!’

New Delhi

20 January 2021 10:35 IST

His party colleague Manickam Tagore, and former Congressman Sanjay Jha have a political message.

‘Epicaricacy’ was the word dug out by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is known for use of lesser known words, to slam some of the cricketing greats including from Australia who had predicted a 4-0 series whitewash by the Aussies after India’s Adelaide disaster.

After India's historic 2-1 Test series win in Australia on Tuesday, Mr. Tharoor’s party colleague Manickam Tagore also latched on to the feat achieved by its young cricketers but for a different purpose. Mr. Tagore, a Rahul Gandhi loyalist, gave a veiled message through a tweet to his party — "Without senior leadership young team can win -- lessons to be learnt."

Mr. Tharoor chose what he called as “word of the day” as he joined Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and its other leaders to congratulate the people of the country on the Indian cricket team's achievement.

Epicaricacy is defined as deriving pleasure from the misfortunes of others.

"WordofTheDay: epicaricacy! I am not the gloating kind but there's a special pleasure in reading these comments today... When everything else has been said, what remains but "wow"? the diplomat-turned politician said in a series of tweets.

Hailing the victory of the Indian team, Mr. Tharoor, the MP from Thiruvananthapuram, tweeted some of the critical comments made by ex-cricketers from Australia and England following India's defeat in the series opener in Adelaide last month.

India registered their lowest-ever total in Test cricket scoring 36 runs in the second innings as they lost the Adelaide test by eight wickets.

Former Aussie captains Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke, fellow cricketers Mark Waugh and ex-wicket keeper Brad Haddin and former England skipper Michael Vaughan tore into the Indian team after the Adelaide collapse, saying it was in “deep trouble” and how it will be difficult for the visitors to turn things around. Some of them predicted a whitewash by the home team.

Vaughan had said India is going to get “hammered” 4-0.

Sanjay Jha, who has been suspended by the Congress for anti-party activities, also had a message for the grand old party.

"They(India) were bowled out for 36 in the first Test. The comeback is made of fairy-tale stuff," Mr. Jha said. "For my good ole Grand Old Party there is as inspirational message here. We got 44," Mr. Jha said referring to the Congress' lowest ever tally of seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

"Get up, shake off the dust and dirt, and fight," he said in his message to the party and added, "stop moping and crying about the past".

Mr. Jha has been critical of the way the Congress handled issues recently and has asserted he remains a Gandhi-Nehruvian idealist. The entrepreneur-turned-politician had also said he will continue to raise issues that are fundamental to the resurgence of his party.