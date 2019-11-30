Afghanistan under-19 stuns India in fifth ODI

The Afghanistan under-19 team scripted a stunning two-wicket victory over India in a low-scoring fifth Youth ODI here on Saturday. The five-match series, though, ended 3-2 in India’s favour.
Electing to bat, India was bowled out for 157 in 49.3 overs with Vikrant Bhadoriya (29) and Kumar Kushagra (24) being the main scorers. Noor Ahmad claimed 3/39, while Abid Mohammadi and Shafiqullah Ghafari took two wickets apiece.
In reply, Afghanistan made 158 in 47.3 overs with Asif Musazai top-scoring with 42 off 77 balls. For India, Manav Suthar claimed 3/32.
