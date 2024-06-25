GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan becomes first player with most 4-wicket hauls in T20Is

Rashid Khan has nine four-wicket hauls while Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan stands in second place on the chart with eight four-wicket hauls.

Updated - June 25, 2024 12:15 pm IST

Published - June 25, 2024 11:48 am IST - Kingstown

ANI
Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan celebrates a wicket during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup match against Bangladesh in Kingstown on June 24, 2024.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan celebrates a wicket during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup match against Bangladesh in Kingstown on June 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Afghanistan spinner and skipper Rashid Khan registered a remarkable record as he became the player with the most four-wicket hauls in the Twenty20 internationals.

Rashid achieved the milestone during Afghanistan's eight-run win over Bangladesh in the Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Arnos Vale Ground. Currently, the 25-year-old has nine four-wicket hauls in the T20Is.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan stands in second place on the chart with eight four-wicket hauls.

Uganda's Henry Ssenyondo holds the third place with seven four-wicket hauls in the 20-over format cricket.

In the game against Bangladesh, the Afghanistan spinner picked up four wickets and gave 23 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 5.80. He removed Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, and Rishad Hossain from the crease in the second innings.

in the super 8 match against Bangladesh, Naveen-ul-Haq and Rashid Khan picked up four wickets each in their respective spells. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Gulbadin Naib also bagged one wicket each in their respective spells and helped the Afghan side win the match by eight runs.

After the defeat, Mitchell Marsh-led Australia are also out of the tournament. The Aussies ended up in third place in the Group 1 table of the Super Eights with just two points.

