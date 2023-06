Afghanistan paceman Nijatullah Masood bags 5-wicket haul on Test debut against Bangladesh

June 15, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - Mirpur

Paceman Nijatullah Masood earned a five-wicket haul on debut as Afghanistan dismissed Bangladesh for 382 on June 15, taking the last five wickets for nine runs.

Bangladesh resumed Day 2 on 362-5 and appeared to be headed toward a big total at 373-5 with Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan at the crease before the Afghan attack skittled the lower order after making the key breakthrough. Bangladesh's bowlers responded to have Afghanistan in trouble at 35-3 at lunch after eight wickets fell in the session.

A day after becoming the first Afghan bowler to take a wicket with the first ball of his test career, Masood found swing and movement in the overcast conditions to rip through Bangladesh’s batting order.

Also Read | BAN vs AFG: Afghanistan piles misery on Bangladesh

Pace bowler Yamin Ahmadzai, who had figures of 2-39 to complement Masood’s 5-79, provided the momentum-shifting breakthrough when he had Mehidy caught by Amir Hamza at backward point with a delivery that was well outside off. Mehidy chased the delivery needlessly to throw away his wicket after scoring 48. Masood then undid veteran Mushfiqur Rahim, who was caught in the slips for 47 when he poked at a short delivery.

After their dismissals, Bangladesh crumbled in two overs with Masood completing his five-wicket haul by rattling the stumps of Shoriful Islam in the 86th over. Bangladesh’s fast bowlers also used the overcast conditions impeccably to leave Afghanistan in a tricky position.

Ebadot Hossain led the charge with 2-15 and regularly found edges that flew into gaps. Left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam (1-6) snared the first wicket when he had Ibrahim Zadran (6) caught behind before Ebadot got the better of Abdul Malik (17) and Rahmat Shah (9).

Captain Hashmatullah Shahid was unbeaten on 2 at the interval. Bangladesh dominated the opening day of the one-off Test, with Najmul Hossain scoring 146 off 175 balls, including 23 fours and two sixes, and sharing a 212-run second-wicket stand with opener Mahmudul Hasan (76).