Afghanistan is ready for Test cricket, says Nabi

Allrounder Mohammad Nabi believes that cricket can be the binding force for peace back home given its popularity as the No. 1 sport.

“A lot of youngsters are taking up the game in a big way. There is plenty of talent and this is a good augury for the sport and for the country too,” the off-spinner who is also a handy bat, said after his team Sunrisers Hyderabad started its IPL campaign in style with a win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“Conditions were very difficult when we started playing the game. But, they are a lot better. There are very good facilities in some centres like Kabul, Kandahar, Jalalabad. The future really looks bright,” said Nabi.

“Afghanistan is ready for Test cricket especially after beating Zimbabwe at home and away. You can’t do that unless you play quality cricket,” says the cricketer with 80 One-Day Internationals experience.

The Afghan allrounder, fresh from his impressive, match-winning six for 40 against Ireland in Noida before coming to Hyderabad, is clearly relishing every moment he is spending with Sunrisers.

“Yes, it is a fact that when my name came up for auction in the IPL, I was nervous as some of the big names went unsold by then. But once myself and Rashid (Khan) were picked by SRH, we were naturally delighted. It is a dream to play in the IPL,” said Nabi who was in Zimbabwe with the national squad when the auction was on.

Fan following

Nabi said that he and Rashid playing in the IPL meant a lot for Afghanistan too as there was a lot of fan following and more so to Sunrisers Hyderabad. “The fan following is clearly growing,” he added.

“I know it is very tough to get into the playing XI for SRH given the very good bench strength we have. But, whenever I get the chance, I am ready to prove myself,” Nabi pointed out.

“We don’t feel the pressure of being the only Afghan cricketers in action in this IPL. Yes, good performances by us can also help the sport in a big way. I wish many more cricketers from my country will be playing in the next IPL editions,” Nabi said.

“Yes, eagerly awaiting to meet Muttiah Muralitharan (the SRH mentor) to pick up a few tricks in the art of off-spin,” the veteran cricketer said.