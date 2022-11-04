Afghanistan captain Nabi steps down citing disagreements with selectors

Nabi took over as captain before the 2021 World Cup when Rashid Khan stepped down for similar reasons

Reuters
November 04, 2022 20:18 IST

Afghanistan cricketer Mohammad Nabi. | Photo Credit: AFP

Mohammad Nabi stepped down as Afghanistan captain on Friday after the Asian country were eliminated from the Twenty20 World Cup without winning a single match.

Nabi said he was resigning due to differences with the selectors after Afghanistan lost their final T20 Super 12 match to Australia.

They finished the tournament as the only team without a win, with three defeats and two games abandoned due to rain.

"From the last one year, our team preparation was not to a level that a captain would want it or needed for a big tournament," Nabi wrote on Twitter.

"Moreover, in some of the last tours the team management, selection committee and I were not on the same page which had implications on the team balance.

"Therefore, with due respect, effective immediately I announce to step down as a captain and will continue to play for my country when the management and team need me."

Nabi took over as captain before the 2021 World Cup when Rashid Khan stepped down for similar reasons immediately after the squad was announced, saying the selection committee had not obtained his consent for the team that was announced.

