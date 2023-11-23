HamberMenu
Afghan spin king Rashid Khan out of Australia's BBL with back injury

The world’s top-ranked Twenty20 bowler was due to play for the Adelaide Strikers for a seventh year at the tournament starting next month

November 23, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Adelaide, Australia

AFP
Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan in action during the group stage match of The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 between South Africa and Afghanistan at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on November 10, 2023.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan in action during the group stage match of The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 between South Africa and Afghanistan at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on November 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Star Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan pulled out of Australia's Big Bash League Thursday with a back injury that requires minor surgery, his team said.

The world's top-ranked Twenty20 bowler was due to play for the Adelaide Strikers for a seventh year at the tournament starting next month.

"Rashid is a beloved member of the Strikers and a fan favourite who has been with us for seven years, so he will be extremely missed this summer," club general manager Tim Nielson said in a statement.

"Rashid loves Adelaide and the Strikers, and we know how much he loves playing in the BBL, and we support him as he has treatment for this injury to ensure his long-term involvement in the game."

Khan has played every season with the Strikers since bursting on the scene as a 19-year-old in 2017, bagging 98 wickets in 69 matches with best figures of 6-17.

His withdrawal is another blow for the BBL after hard-hitting England batter Harry Brook last week opted out of playing for the Melbourne Stars because of workload concerns.

