Afg vs Zim 1st ODI | Afghanistan beats host Zimbabwe by 60 runs
Afghanistan hasn’t lost an ODI series against the Zimbabweans in five contests since the first meeting in 2014
Rahmat Shah hit 94 and Mohammad Nabi took four wickets as Afghanistan beat host Zimbabwe by 60 runs in the first of three one-day internationals on Saturday.
Afghanistan hasn’t lost an ODI series against the Zimbabweans in five contests since the first meeting in 2014, and underlined its status as series favourite with a dominant performance at Harare Sports Club. The Afghans totaled 276-5 before bowling out the host for 216.
Shah and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi were cautious at the start of their partnership then lashed out after reaching their half-centuries. They shared 181 for the third wicket.
Shah dominated pace and spin and was comfortable at the crease while cracking seven fours and three sixes from 120 balls in a man-of-the-match effort.
Shahidi scored 88 from 104, including 13 boundaries.
Both fell to Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani, who took 4-52 on his return to international cricket after a stint as a practice bowler for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League.
In pursuit, Zimbabwe was unable to form meaningful partnerships.
Afghanistan offspinner Mohammad Nabi was the chief tormentor with 4-34 as Zimbabwe failed to sustain a late fight led by allrounder Sikandar Raza, who went out leg before on 67 to Rashid Khan.
The second ODI is on Monday.
