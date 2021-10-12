Additional tickets for T20 WC go on sale

DUBAI

The additional tickets went on sale on Monday

Keeping in mind the presence of a large expat community in both Oman and the UAE, more tickets have been made available for all games at the ICC men’s T20 World Cup.

The International Cricket Council and the tournament’s official host BCCI has worked closely with the authorities in U.A.E. and Oman, where the matches will be held, to ensure fans can be welcomed in a safe environment.

COVID-19 protocols will apply at all venues.

Chris Tetley, head of events, ICC said: “We’re delighted to be able to release more tickets for all games.