Cricket

Additional tickets for T20 WC go on sale

Photo used for representative purpose only.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Keeping in mind the presence of a large expat community in both Oman and the UAE, more tickets have been made available for all games at the ICC men’s T20 World Cup.

The additional tickets went on sale on Monday.

The International Cricket Council and the tournament’s official host BCCI has worked closely with the authorities in U.A.E. and Oman, where the matches will be held, to ensure fans can be welcomed in a safe environment.

COVID-19 protocols will apply at all venues.

Chris Tetley, head of events, ICC said: “We’re delighted to be able to release more tickets for all games.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 12, 2021 5:16:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/additional-tickets-for-t20-wc-go-on-sale/article36953549.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY