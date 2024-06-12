Adam Zampa becomes Australia's leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history

Australian spinner Adam Zampa surpassed pacer Mitchell Starc to become the country's leading wicket-taker in ICC T20 World Cup history. Zampa accomplished this milestone during his side's ICC T20 World Cup clash against Namibia at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

In the game, Zampa delivered a destructive spell of 4/12 in four overs at an economy rate of 3.00 that caused the Namibian side to fall apart. His scalps included the star all-rounder David Wiese. Now in 17 matches, Zampa has taken 31 wickets at an average of 11.93 and an economy rate of 5.96, with the best bowling figures of 5/19. He has surpassed Starc, who has taken 29 wickets in 22 matches at an average of 24.72, with the best figures of 3/20 and an economy rate of 8.43.

The top three leading wicket-takers in T20 WC history are:

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan (47 wickets in 38 matches), former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi (39 wickets in 34 matches) and former Sri Lankan pace legend Lasith Malinga (38 wickets in 31 games).

Zampa on June 12 also became the first Australian to take 100 wickets in T20Is. Now in 83 games, he has 100 wickets at an average of 21.46 and an economy rate of 7.20, with the best figures of 5/19. Zampa also secured his fifth 'Player of the Match' award in his T20 WC career, tying with stars like Chris Gayle (West Indies), Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) and Shane Watson (Australia) for clinching the honour second-highest amount of times. Indian batting icon Virat Kohli has the highest 'Player of the Match' award wins in the tournament history, with seven.

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and put Namibia to bat first. Except for skipper Gerhard Erasmus (36 in 43 balls, with four boundaries and a six), no other batter made an impact and Namibia was skittled out for just 72 runs in 17 overs. Zampa (4/12) was the top wicket-taker for Australia. Josh Hazlewood (2/18) and Marcus Stoinis (2/9) also did fine with the ball. Pat Cummins and Nathan Ellis got a wicket each. In the run-chase, Australia chased down the total in just 5.4 overs, with Travis Head (34* in 17 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and David Warner (20 in eight balls with three fours and a six) and skipper Marsh (18* in nine balls, with three fours and a six) playing destructive knocks. Zampa became the 'Player of the Match' for his marvellous spell.

In Group B, Australia is at the top with three wins in three matches, giving them six points. Namibia is in the third spot with a win and two losses, giving them two points.

