'They can't win it but they can salvage a lot', Adam Gilchrist believes Australia has a lot to achieve in remaining matches

Australia lost the first two Test matches against the hosts after failing to survive against the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

March 02, 2023 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST - New Delhi

Indian players celebrate the wicket of Australian batter Travis Head during the first day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium, in Indore, Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Indian players celebrate the wicket of Australian batter Travis Head during the first day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium, in Indore, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Australian Wicket-keeping batter Adam Gilchrist believes even after losing the series Australia still has a lot to earn in the remaining two Test matches.

While speaking to ANI, Adam Gilchrist shed light on the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy. "It's been a tough series and they have been outplayed by India up to this point, so the series is done and they can't win it but they can salvage a lot out of it and that's the challenge and look Australia has come up against very skilful Indian team here there is no reason Australia can't salvage something out of it and of course world test championship is something that is on offer for both teams. So that makes it quite interesting," Gilchrist said.

Australia lost the first two Test matches against the hosts after failing to survive against the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. In the first innings of the second test match, it looked like Australia had cracked the code to tackle Indian spinners. However, in the second innings, their code proved invalid as Indian spinners once again secured the victory for the hosts.

The Aussies identified the loophole in their squad and decided to play the game with three spinners. While speaking with ANI, Gilchrist was asked what advice he would like to give the Australian spinners. Gilchrist hilariously replied to this question. "I won't give any advice to the spinners because I can't bowl spin.

"Even without Gilchrist's advice, Australian spinners fared well on the first day of the third test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Matthew Kuhnemann led the charge as he unravelled half of the Indian batters and ended his day with his first five-wicket hall. Indian spinners tried to fight back but Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne held on to their wicket for the most crucial part. This allowed the Australian team to walk away with a score of 156/4, and a lead of 47 runs after Day-1.

