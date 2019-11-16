ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Armaan Jaffer’s knock in vain for India u-23

Soumya Sarkar and Najmul Hossain starred with the bat as Bangladesh defeated India Under-23 by six wickets in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup (under-23) on Saturday.
Najmul, Sarkar shine
Chasing a target of 247, Sarkar (73) and skipper Najmul (94) added 144 for the second wicket to put the team on course. Afif Hossain’s unbeaten 34 off 46 deliveries took Bangladesh home.
Earlier, Armaan Jaffer led India’s charge with a fine 105 off 98 balls but found little support from teammates.
India, which had defeated Nepal in its opening match, will play Hong Kong on Monday.
The scores: India under-23 246 in 50 overs (Armaan Jaffer 105, Sumon Khan 4/64) lost to Bangladesh under-23 250/4 in 42.1 overs (Najmul Hossain 94, Soumya Sarkar 73).
