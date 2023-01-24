ADVERTISEMENT

ACC board to meet on February 4 in Bahrain to discuss Asia Cup and India's participation in it: PCB chief

January 24, 2023 02:29 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - Karachi:

PCB chairman Najam Sethi told media in Lahore that during his recent visit to Dubai, he had succeeded in convincing the ACC members to hold the board meeting

PTI

Najam Sethi, chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board’s management committee, speaks during a press conference in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AP

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has accepted Pakistan Cricket Board's request to hold an executive board meeting on February 4 in Bahrain to discuss this year's Asia Cup and India's participation in the tournament in neighbouring country.

"It is a major development that the ACC the board will meet on 4th February in Bahrain and matters relating to the Asia Cup will be discussed," he said.

"There will alsot be a ICC meeting in March and I don't want to go public with what negotiations I had with ACC members in Dubai or what I plan to do, argue or discuss at the coming meetings. But yes definitely India and Pakistan cricket relations are important.” The PCB was upset last year when ACC president Jay Shah said that the Indian team would not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup and that the event would be relocated elsewhere like it had happened in 2018.

The PCB, led at that time by Ramiz Raja, had shot back by threatening that if India didn't come to Pakistan then it would also not sent its team for the ODI World Cup to be held in India later this year.

Ramiz later also threatened that Pakistan could also consider withdrawing from the Asia Cup.

Sethi agreed that cricket matters between India and Pakistan need some clarity so that ACC and the ICC events are not affected.

"Hosting the Asia Cup this year is very important and India sending its team is a big issue because it will obviously have repercussions on the Champions Trophy being held in Pakistan in 2025."

