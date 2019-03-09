Absence of dew affected our chase: Bangar

Assistant coach Sanjay Bangar said the absence of dew in the evening hampered India’s run chase on Friday.

He said India had elected to field keeping in mind the dew factor, which would have made bowling difficult.

“Yesterday there was lot of dew. Because of that we bowled first. Since there was no dew the target could not be chased because the ball kept low,” said Bangar in after the match.

Not over-dependent on Kohli

Bangar did not agree that the side was over-dependent on Virat Kohli in massive chases.

“At various junctures, various players have chipped in. It’s not that we are over-reliant on one particular individual, but the thing is the level that Virat has raised his game to, performances of other players don’t seem to be so special.”

Bangar informed that M.S. Dhoni would not be available for the last two ODIs and if Shami did not get fit, then Bhuvneshwar Kumar could play.

Khawaja thrilled

Man-of-the-match Usman Khawaja was delighted to score his maiden one-day century. “I scored a hundred six months back in Australia’s A series. I have worked the extra yard to be back in Australia’s one-day side and it is very satisfying to get the three-figure score.

“Virat is batting exceptionally well and getting his wicket was massive,” he said.