Abid, Shafique lead Pakistan’s strong reply against Bangladesh

Hasan Ali.

Chittagong

27 November 2021 22:14 IST

Hasan Ali picks up a five-for

An unbroken opening century stand by Abid Ali and debutant Abdullah Shafique gave Pakistan a solid platform after bowling out Bangladesh for 330 on day two of the first Test here on Saturday.

Abid closed in on his fourth Test century (93) while Shafique was batting on 52 as Pakistan reached 145 for no loss at stumps, 155 shy of Bangladesh’s first innings total.

Pace bowler Hasan Ali led Pakistan earlier with the ball, finishing with five for 51, his sixth five-wicket haul, which kept Bangladesh in check after the hosts resumed at 253 for four.

Liton Das top-scored with 114 for Bangladesh, adding just one run to his overnight score, while Mushfiqur Rahim, unbeaten on 82 at the end of the opening day’s play, fell for 91.

The scores: Bangladesh 330 in 114.4 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 91, Liton Das 114, Mehidy Hassan 38 n.o., Hasan Ali 5/51) vs Pakistan 145/0 in 57 overs (Abid Ali 93 batting, Abdullah Shafique 52 batting).