Abhishek Raman’s century frustrates Kerala

A defiant century by opener Abhishek Raman (110) brought Bengal on the threshold of taking the first innings against Kerala at the end of the second day’s play in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A & B match at the KCA-St. Xavier’s College ground here on Wednesday.

Bengal, in reply to Kerala’s first innings total of 239, was 236 for six at stumps with Shahbaz Ahmed (25 batting) and Arnab Nandi (seven batting) negotiating a difficult half-an-hour’s play in the final session.

Abhishek grafted his way to a well-deserved century after showing loads of patience and technique on a dicey surface which was still helping the spinners.

Kerala delt early blows, reducing Bengal to 25 for two but Abhishek found an ideal ally in former captain Manoj Tiwary (51) to rebuild the innings with a 99-run third wicket stand.

Tiwary, who was dropped by Robin Uthappa in the slips off Monish on eight, made Kerala pay dearlyt. He targeted Jalaj Saxena and played the forceful shots against the off-spinner.

Abhishek, on the other hand, punished the loose deliveries as the partnership prospered. However, Tiwary’s impetuousity cost him his wicket. The batsman, after lifting Jalaj for a six over extra cover, repeated the stroke and was caught at the fence by Uthappa.

Leg-spinner S. Midhun, who was surprisingly introduced late, scalped Sudip Chatterjee in his first over as Kerala enjoyed a rare success in the second session.

But Abhishek figured in two partnerships — 48 for the fifth wicket with Shreevats Goswami (24) and 41 for the sixth wicket with Shahbaz Ahmed — that brought his team closer to Kerala’s total.

At the fag end of the day, Basil Thampi ended Abhishek’s vigil when the batsman feathered a catch to Monish at first slip.

Earlier, the Bengal medium pacers needed just 1.2 overs to wrap up the Kerala innings. It added just four runs to its overnight total before being dismissed for 239. The impressive Ishan Porel finished with three wickets.

The scores:

Kerala — Ist Innings: P. Rahul c Shreevats b Porel 5, Jalaj Saxena c Shreevats b Mukesh 9, Sanju V. Samson lbw Shahbaz 116, Sachin Baby b Dinda 10, Robin Uthappa c Shahbaz b Nandi 50, Vishnu Vinod c Shreevats b Nandi 0, Salman Nizar b Shahbaz 19, K. Monish c Shreevats b Porel 14, S. Midhun lbw b Mukesh 0, Basil Thampi b Porel 0, Sandeep Warrier (not out) 0, Extras (b-9, lb-7): 16; Total (in 84.2 overs): 239.

Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-15, 3-53, 4-191, 5-191, 6-225, 7-227, 8-239, 9-239.

Bengal bowling: Dinda 13.5-4-29-1, Porel 19-3-56-3, Mukesh 18.3-5-37-2, Shahbaz 21-8-55-2, Nandi 12-3-46-2.

Bengal — Ist Innings: Abhishek Raman c Monish b Thampi 110, Abhimanyu Easwaran lbw b Thampi 4, Koushik Ghosh c Sanju b Monish 11, Manoj Tiwary c Uthappa b Jalaj 51, Sudip Chatterjee c Vishnu b Midhun 1, Shreevats Goswami c Rahul b Monish 24, Shahbaz Ahmed (batting) 25, Arnab Nandi (batting) 7, Extras (lb-3): 3; Total (for six wkts. in 86 overs): 236.

Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-26, 3-125, 4-138, 5-186, 6-227.

Kerala bowling: Warrier 14-3-34-0, Thampi 13-2-35-2, Monish 14-0-52-2, Jalaj 29-6-75-1, Midhun 12-0-31-1, Baby 4-0-6-0.