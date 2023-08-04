Excited to work with players from UP Warriorz squad: Abhishek Nayar 

August 04, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST

Former India all-rounder and Kolkata Knight Riders assistant coach Abhishek Nayar is glad that he could work with the Women’s Premier League side UP Warriorz at the off-season camp, now in progress at Bengaluru.

“I have been tracking the progress of women’s cricket in India over the past few seasons and am now excited to work with the players from the UP Warriorz squad, especially brilliant youngsters such as Parshavi Chopra, S. Yashasri and Shweta Sehrawat, who have already showcased their immense potential,” said Abhishek.

“The camp also presents me with an excellent opportunity to interact with seniors like Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad to understand their psyche and motivations that allow them to perform at an elite level.”

He said the WPL would transform the women’s game not just in India but globally as well. “The IPL transformed the game on a global level by packaging itself as the most exciting league in the world,” he said.

“The WPL possesses the same potential and will provide a much-needed platform for women’s cricket in India. The league has also helped shine the spotlight on the country’s women’s game, allowing female cricketers to become household names.”

