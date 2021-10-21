Abhay to apply for fielding coach’s job

NEW DELHI

21 October 2021 02:18 IST

Abhay Sharma, who has worked with India-A, India under-19 and the national women’s side, has emerged as one of the candidates for the senior men’s team fielding coach’s position in place of the outgoing R. Sridhar.

The 52-year-old is set to apply for the role with the Indian team.

“He will be applying for the role soon,” a BCCI source confirmed. The application deadline is November 3.

