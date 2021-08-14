Abbas double-strike pegs back West Indies

Kingston

14 August 2021 04:32 IST

Holder, Seales restrict Pakistan

Two wickets off two balls by Mohammad Abbas just before close of play put the West Indies on the back foot in reply to Pakistan’s first innings total of 217 on the rain-affected opening day of the first Test at Sabina Park here on Thursday.

Bowlers’ day

Abbas put the seal on a bowlers’ day by having Kieran Powell well taken low at second slip and then trapping Nkrumah Bonner leg before next ball in a testing final 20 minutes of play.

It was Bonner’s first Test innings since his brief appearance on the opening day of the South Africa series when he was forced to retire hurt after being struck on the helmet first ball by fast bowler Anrich Nortje.

Like Abbas, the West Indies fast bowlers justified their skipper’s decision to bowl first with former leader Jason Holder and young pacer Jayden Seales taking three wickets each.

Kemar Roach lifted his tally of Test wickets to 225 in his 66th match by removing Imran Butt after half-an-hour’s play and then added the important wicket of Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

The scores: Pakistan 217 in 70.3 overs (Babar Azam 30, Fawad Alam 56, Faheem Ashraf 44; Jayden Seales 3/70, Jason Holder 3/26) vs West Indies 2/2 in four overs.

Toss: West Indies.