AB de Villiers retires from all forms of cricket

Johannesburg

19 November 2021 13:38 IST

The 37-year-old made the announcement on Twitter, bringing an end to a career of 17 years.

South African cricketing legend AB de Villiers on Friday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The celebrated 37-year-old made the announcement on Twitter, bringing an end to a career of 17 years. “It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly,” De Villiers tweeted.

De Villiers has played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is for South Africa. His last match for the Proteas came in April 2018 when South Africa took on Australia at Johannesburg. His last game in the limited-overs format for South Africa came on February 16, 2018, against India.

De Villiers also featured in 340 T20 games for different teams across the globe and was a key member in Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), featuring in 184 IPL games in all. The decorated batsman, who began his RCB career in 2011, enjoyed 10 seasons, and was a crucial part of 5 playoff runs in his time.

