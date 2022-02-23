  • Overall, Indian cricket across formats seemed on track. The selectors faced a “happy headache” when dealing with the “problem of plenty”.
  • However, some transitions are not quite smooth. The much-lauded Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri association made way for the Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid partnership. With Rohit at the helm, the Test team, too, is set to look different.
  • In white ball cricket, after a low of the T20 World Cup where India struggled to field a combination with a sixth bowling option, the emergence of all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer is a great sign.
  • The focus of the Board is on preparing worthy teams to make a sweep of World titles in Tests, ODIs and T20. But when evaluating the individual performances, one should not lose sight of the opposition’s lack of quality.