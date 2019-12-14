A waiter’s tip to Sachin

Sachin Tendulkar, on Saturday, tweeted a video where he is seen enquiring about the identity of a certain staffer at Chennai’s Taj Coromandel hotel who had ‘helped’ him during a Test series.
A waiter, who had come to Tendulkar’s room to serve him coffee, told him about a change in his bat swing when he batted with an elbow guard. “I noticed that whenever you wear an arm-guard, your bat swing changes. He said he was a huge fan and used to watch every ball rewinding the action 5-7 times.”
Tendulkar, who has called out to netizens to help him find the waiter, added: “I said, yes! You are the only person in the world who figured that out. You won’t believe that I actually came back to my room from the ground and carried my elbow guard and redesigned it: the correct size, the right amount of padding, where the straps should be and all that.”
