Cricket

A waiter’s tip to Sachin

Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar.   | Photo Credit: K_MURALI_KUMAR

more-in

Sachin Tendulkar, on Saturday, tweeted a video where he is seen enquiring about the identity of a certain staffer at Chennai’s Taj Coromandel hotel who had ‘helped’ him during a Test series.

A waiter, who had come to Tendulkar’s room to serve him coffee, told him about a change in his bat swing when he batted with an elbow guard. “I noticed that whenever you wear an arm-guard, your bat swing changes. He said he was a huge fan and used to watch every ball rewinding the action 5-7 times.”

Tendulkar, who has called out to netizens to help him find the waiter, added: “I said, yes! You are the only person in the world who figured that out. You won’t believe that I actually came back to my room from the ground and carried my elbow guard and redesigned it: the correct size, the right amount of padding, where the straps should be and all that.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Sport Cricket
cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2019 11:09:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/a-waiters-tip-to-sachin/article30307754.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY