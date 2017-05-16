A testing transition period

As Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq head off into the sunset after long and illustrious careers, Pakistan begins a tricky period of transition looking for a new wave of players ready to fill a huge void left by these batting greats.
In a fitting finale, Younis, Pakistan’s most prolific Test run-scorer, and Misbah, the country’s most successful captain, bowed out together in a blaze of glory on Sunday with the team celebrating a first-ever series triumph in the Caribbean.
Admired for his unflappable temperament in a dressing room replete with mercurial talent, Misbah was handed the Test captaincy after a 2010 spot-fixing scandal in England led to the expulsion of his predecessor Salman Butt.
ICC chief executive David Richardson was among those to pay a glowing tribute to the consistent right-hander.
If Misbah represented the voice of reason in both the dressing room and out on the field, Younis let his bat do the talking and is currently the only Pakistani to have joined the coveted 10,000 Test-run club.
Together they were the pillars of Pakistan’s batting line-up for over a decade and it could take many years for the country to find replacements.
