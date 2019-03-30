A shot in the arm: Mayank

Mayank Agarwal says Kings XI Punjab will go into the next game with a lot more confidence in its batting unit after the eight-wicket win against three-time champion Mumbai Indians.

Agarwal earned the Man-of-the-Match award for his sublime strokes in the middle.

“The idea was to play good cricketing strokes. You need to play good strokes, be calm, stay within your strike zone, play in the areas you are good at. As a batting unit we were very clinical, we didn’t play bad shots and got the job done,” he said.

Mumbai bowling coach Shane Bond was equally honest.

“We were reasonably confident that 177 was a winning score. The pitch was also better, it was bowler friendly, but we bowled too wide and too full and KL (Rahul) took his time.

“We knew they would try to play out (Jasprit) Bumrah and (Lasith) Malinga and tried to delay spin as late as we could. Krunal bowled perfectly but Mayank dragged us back in the middle and took them home,” he said.

Bond was clearly disappointed in his bowlers.

“I don’t mind if a great player plays great shots and wins, but that wasn’t the case today... If we had bowled as we should have we could have won,” he said.