A race against time for Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan will be racing against time to be fit for India’s first T20 International against West Indies on December 6 in Hyderabad. The India opener injured his left knee while playing for Delhi against Maharashtra in the first Super League match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament here last Thursday.

The 33-year-old will take no further part in the competition and could undergo a fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru sometime next week.

Dhawan injured his knee when he made a dive to return to his crease and a piece of wood in his batting pad pierced his knee and made a deep cut. He realised he was bleeding once he returned to the pavilion after he was dismissed and has had multiple stitches through three layers.

The injury is something similar to what Shane Watson suffered during the IPL 2019 final between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians earlier this year.