A look alike of Jasprit Bumrah!

The kid got everything right in the video because of which it has gone viral, receiving considerable response.

Jasprit Bumrah’s success with his unique action has given a different dimension to fast bowling. Videos have often come of kids trying to imitate his action and the latest was that of a boy from New Zealand.

The kid got everything right in the video because of which it has gone viral, receiving considerable response from current and former players.

 

Former New Zealand player Scott Styris shared the video while former player and commentator Simon Doull showed the video to Bumrah and off-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal before the second ODI between India and New Zealand here.

Bumrah laughed while watching it, while Chahal said, “It’s better than Bumrah.”

