HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A fascinating battle between Knight Riders and Titans on the cards at the Eden

April 28, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - KOLKATA:

Y. B. Sarangi

Following its second win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, a confident Kolkata Knight Riders will be keen to repeat its complete domination over another opponent, Gujarat Titans, when it hosts the defending champion in an afternoon engagement at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday.

KKR batters’ fine showing, resulting in two 200-plus totals, at the Eden — which has witnessed at least one aggregate in excess of 200 — should motivate the Nitish Rana-led side. The memory of Rinku Singh hammering Yash Dayal to outsmart GT in Ahmedabad should also boost KKR.

Opener Jason Roy’s excellent form and Venkatesh Iyer, Rana and Rinku’s good touch with the bat should assure KKR, which is trying to stay in the playoffs race.

Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Suyash Sharma’s spin is KKR’s major weapon.

After beating Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, GT will try to further strengthen its position among the leading sides.

The in-form Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha at the top and captain Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar and David Miller in the middle make GT’s batting formidable.

GT’s bowling — with Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma in pace and Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad in spin — is well-armed.

GT will also look to put KKR under pressure with its fielding.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.